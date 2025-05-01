Overview of Cell Surface Receptors quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main types of cell surface receptors, and what is the primary function of each? The three main types are ion channel-coupled receptors (convert chemical/electrical signals, important in nerve signaling), G protein-coupled receptors (activate G proteins to trigger signaling cascades), and enzyme-coupled receptors (often protein kinases that act as enzymes to activate downstream targets).

How do ion channel-coupled receptors contribute to nerve signaling? Ion channel-coupled receptors respond to electrical or chemical gradients by allowing ions to pass through the membrane, converting chemical signals into electrical signals or vice versa, which is crucial for nerve signaling.

What happens when a ligand remains bound to a cell surface receptor for an extended period? If a ligand remains bound for a long time, the cell may downregulate the receptor by removing it from the plasma membrane to decrease the cell's response to the persistent signal.

What is the role of G protein-coupled receptors in cellular signaling? G protein-coupled receptors activate G proteins in the cytosol upon ligand binding, initiating a signaling cascade that can affect enzymes, ion channels, or other proteins within the cell.

How do enzyme-coupled receptors typically function after activation? Enzyme-coupled receptors, often protein kinases, act as enzymes (usually in the cytosolic domain) upon activation, forming complexes that trigger downstream signaling events.

What is a second messenger, and what role does it play in signal transduction pathways? A second messenger is a molecule that acts downstream of the receptor-ligand interaction to propagate the signal by activating additional proteins in the signaling pathway.