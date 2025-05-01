Back
In which type of cell does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs in plant cells. Where in a plant cell does photosynthesis take place? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplasts of plant cells. What is the main function of chloroplasts in photosynthesis? Chloroplasts absorb light energy using chlorophyll and convert it into ATP and sugars through photosynthesis. How are chloroplasts similar to solar panels? Chloroplasts are like solar panels because they absorb light energy and convert it into chemical energy for the cell. What is the role of mitochondria in photosynthesis? Mitochondria are not directly involved in photosynthesis; instead, they use the oxygen and sugars produced by photosynthesis for cellular respiration. What are the two main stages of photosynthesis and their functions? The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions, which produce ATP and NADPH, and the Calvin cycle (carbon fixation), which uses ATP and NADPH to convert CO2 into sugars. What is the role of NADPH in photosynthesis? NADPH acts as a key electron carrier produced during the light-dependent reactions. It is used in the Calvin cycle to help convert CO2 into sugars. How does photophosphorylation in photosynthesis differ from oxidative phosphorylation? Photophosphorylation uses light energy to drive ATP synthesis, and the final electron acceptor is NADP+ instead of oxygen. This process is specific to photosynthesis in plant cells. What is the initial energy source that drives the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis? The initial energy source is light, which is absorbed by chlorophyll pigments. This energy is used to generate ATP and NADPH. How many ATP and NADPH molecules are required to synthesize one glucose molecule during photosynthesis? To synthesize one glucose molecule, 18 ATP and 12 NADPH molecules are needed. This process also converts 12 water molecules into oxygen.
Overview of Photosynthesis quiz #1
