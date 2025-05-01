Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In which type of cell does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs in plant cells.

Where in a plant cell does photosynthesis take place? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplasts of plant cells.

What is the main function of chloroplasts in photosynthesis? Chloroplasts absorb light energy using chlorophyll and convert it into ATP and sugars through photosynthesis.

How are chloroplasts similar to solar panels? Chloroplasts are like solar panels because they absorb light energy and convert it into chemical energy for the cell.

What is the role of mitochondria in photosynthesis? Mitochondria are not directly involved in photosynthesis; instead, they use the oxygen and sugars produced by photosynthesis for cellular respiration.

What are the two main stages of photosynthesis and their functions? The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions, which produce ATP and NADPH, and the Calvin cycle (carbon fixation), which uses ATP and NADPH to convert CO2 into sugars.