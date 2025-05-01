Overview of the Cell Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main classes of cells based on their division characteristics, and provide an example of each?
The three main classes are non-dividing cells (e.g., nerve cells), conditionally dividing cells (e.g., liver cells), and frequently dividing cells (e.g., stem cells or skin cells).
Describe the four main phases of the eukaryotic cell cycle.
The four main phases are interphase (period between divisions), gap phases (G1 and G2, which are growth periods before and after DNA replication), S phase (DNA replication), and M phase (cell division, including cytokinesis).
What is the purpose of cell cycle checkpoints, and name three key checkpoints?
Cell cycle checkpoints ensure each phase is completed correctly before the cell proceeds. The three key checkpoints are the G1 checkpoint (checks for proper growth), G2 checkpoint (checks for growth and DNA replication accuracy), and the spindle assembly checkpoint (ensures proper chromosome alignment for division).
Why is cell cycle control important, and what can happen if it is disrupted?
Cell cycle control is crucial for accurate cell division. Disruption can lead to severe consequences such as cancer or cell death.
How does the mitotic index help in understanding cell division rates among different cell types?
The mitotic index measures the percentage of cells undergoing mitosis at a given time, indicating how frequently cells in a population are dividing.
Why is the cell cycle often depicted as a circle, and what does this representation emphasize?
The cell cycle is depicted as a circle to emphasize its repetitive nature, showing that cells continuously go through growth, replication, and division phases.
