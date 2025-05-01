Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

What is the longest stage in the cell cycle? Interphase is the longest stage in the cell cycle.

What happens during the G0 phase of the cell cycle? During G0, cells exit the cell cycle and do not prepare for division.

What is the correct sequence of the cell cycle? The correct sequence is G1, S, G2, and M phase.

What must occur before mitosis takes place? DNA replication must occur before mitosis.

