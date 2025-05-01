Skip to main content
  • What is the longest stage in the cell cycle?
    Interphase is the longest stage in the cell cycle.
  • What happens during the G0 phase of the cell cycle?
    During G0, cells exit the cell cycle and do not prepare for division.
  • What is the correct sequence of the cell cycle?
    The correct sequence is G1, S, G2, and M phase.
  • What must occur before mitosis takes place?
    DNA replication must occur before mitosis.
  • What is interphase in the cell cycle?
    Interphase is the period between cell divisions, including G1, S, and G2 phases, where the cell grows and replicates its DNA.
  • What happens in interphase of mitosis?
    During interphase, the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for mitosis.
  • What are the three stages of the cell cycle?
    The three main stages are interphase, mitosis (M phase), and cytokinesis.
  • What are the three key roles of cell division?
    The three key roles are growth, repair, and reproduction.
  • What is the period in which the cell is not dividing called?
    The period when the cell is not dividing is called interphase.
  • During which phase in the cell cycle does mitosis happen?
    Mitosis happens during the M phase of the cell cycle.
  • During which phase of the cell cycle does mitosis occur?
    Mitosis occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle.
  • Which phase of the cell cycle follows mitosis?
    The G1 phase follows mitosis in the cell cycle.
  • How many times does interphase occur before mitosis?
    Interphase occurs once before each mitosis.
  • Interphase lasts for what portion of a cell's life?
    Interphase lasts for the majority of a cell's life.
  • What is the purpose of interphase in the cell cycle?
    The purpose of interphase is for the cell to grow, replicate its DNA, and prepare for division.
  • What three phases of the cell cycle are considered interphase?
    G1, S, and G2 phases are considered interphase.
