Overview of the Cytoskeleton quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main components of the cytoskeleton, and what are their primary functions within the cell?
The three main components of the cytoskeleton are intermediate filaments, microtubules, and actin filaments (microfilaments). Intermediate filaments provide tensile strength and protect the nucleus, microtubules support cell shape, enable intracellular transport, play a key role in mitosis, and form cilia and flagella, while actin filaments line the plasma membrane and help maintain and alter cell shape during movement.
How does the dynamic nature of the cytoskeleton differ from the static nature of roadways, and why is this important for cellular function?
Unlike static roadways, the cytoskeleton is dynamic, constantly assembling and disassembling its protein filaments in response to environmental changes. This allows the cell to rapidly adjust its shape, transport materials, and respond to internal and external signals, which is essential for processes like movement, division, and adaptation.
Describe the process of nucleation in cytoskeletal filament formation and explain why it is a critical step.
Nucleation is the initial, energy-dependent step in cytoskeletal filament formation where the first few monomers assemble to form a stable complex. This step is difficult and requires energy, but once nucleation occurs, additional monomers can be added easily, allowing rapid filament growth.
What type of bonds join the monomers in cytoskeletal filaments, and how does this contribute to the cytoskeleton's properties?
Monomers in cytoskeletal filaments are joined by non-covalent bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds. This allows the filaments to be easily assembled and disassembled, contributing to the dynamic nature of the cytoskeleton.
What is a protofilament and how is it formed?
A protofilament is a long string of monomers joined end-to-end. Multiple protofilaments can twist together to form helical structures in cytoskeletal components.