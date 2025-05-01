Overview of Tissue Structures quiz #1 Flashcards

How did cells evolve into tissues in multicellular organisms, and what structures facilitate cell connectivity in animals and plants?
Cells evolved into tissues through interactions and the formation of an extracellular matrix. In animals, cell adhesion molecules (CAMs) connect cells, while in plants, plasmodesmata form cytoplasmic bridges between cell walls, facilitating connectivity.
What are the three main types of plant tissues and their primary functions?
The three main types of plant tissues are ground tissue (metabolism), dermal tissue (protection and nutrient absorption), and vascular tissue (transport of water and nutrients).
List the five main types of animal tissues and briefly describe the function of each.
The five main types of animal tissues are: epithelial (protective covering), connective (mechanical support), blood (oxygen transport), nervous (signal transmission), and muscle (movement).
How does the development of multicellular organisms from a single cell involve early tissue differentiation, and what role do spatial cues play?
Multicellular organisms develop from a single zygote, which differentiates early into various tissues and organs. Spatial cues, such as the placement of the mouth and anus, guide this process and influence the organism's body plan.
What are patterning genes, and how do they influence tissue and organ development in multicellular organisms?
Patterning genes are conserved transcription factors that control the timing and formation of specific tissues and structures by regulating gene expression, guiding the development of complex organs and body symmetry.
Explain the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes in terms of early embryonic development.
In protostomes, the mouth develops near the initial embryonic opening, while in deuterostomes, the anus forms near this opening. This distinction affects the overall body plan and nervous system organization.
