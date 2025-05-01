Back
Which organelle is responsible for detoxifying alcohol in cells? Peroxisomes are responsible for detoxifying alcohol in cells, using enzymes such as catalase to oxidize toxic molecules like ethanol. Which organelle is involved in cellular detoxification processes? Peroxisomes are involved in cellular detoxification, containing enzymes that oxidize and inactivate toxic molecules. Which organelle breaks down lipids in the cell? Peroxisomes break down lipids in the cell, including the synthesis of certain phospholipids and the breakdown of fatty acids through β-oxidation. Which organelle is responsible for the breakdown of fatty acids via β-oxidation? Peroxisomes are responsible for the breakdown of fatty acids via β-oxidation. Which organelle inactivates toxins within the cell? Peroxisomes inactivate toxins within the cell by using enzymes such as catalase to oxidize toxic molecules. Which organelle breaks down hydrogen peroxide in cells? Peroxisomes break down hydrogen peroxide in cells using the enzyme catalase, which converts hydrogen peroxide into water and less toxic molecules. Which organelle is especially abundant in liver cells due to its role in detoxification? Peroxisomes are especially abundant in liver cells because of their crucial role in detoxification processes. What is the main function of peroxisomes in cellular metabolism? The main functions of peroxisomes in cellular metabolism are detoxifying harmful substances, breaking down fatty acids, and synthesizing certain lipids. How do peroxisomes contribute to the breakdown and inactivation of toxic molecules? Peroxisomes contribute to the breakdown and inactivation of toxic molecules by producing hydrogen peroxide and using the enzyme catalase to oxidize and neutralize toxins. What sorting signal do proteins require to be imported into peroxisomes? Proteins targeted to peroxisomes require an SKL sorting signal for import. This signal is recognized by peroxins, which mediate their transport into the organelle.
Peroxisomes quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10