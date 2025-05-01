Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle is responsible for detoxifying alcohol in cells? Peroxisomes are responsible for detoxifying alcohol in cells, using enzymes such as catalase to oxidize toxic molecules like ethanol.

Which organelle is involved in cellular detoxification processes? Peroxisomes are involved in cellular detoxification, containing enzymes that oxidize and inactivate toxic molecules.

Which organelle breaks down lipids in the cell? Peroxisomes break down lipids in the cell, including the synthesis of certain phospholipids and the breakdown of fatty acids through β-oxidation.

Which organelle is responsible for the breakdown of fatty acids via β-oxidation? Peroxisomes are responsible for the breakdown of fatty acids via β-oxidation.

Which organelle inactivates toxins within the cell? Peroxisomes inactivate toxins within the cell by using enzymes such as catalase to oxidize toxic molecules.

Which organelle breaks down hydrogen peroxide in cells? Peroxisomes break down hydrogen peroxide in cells using the enzyme catalase, which converts hydrogen peroxide into water and less toxic molecules.