Back
What substance is found in abundance in plant cell walls? Cellulose is found in abundance in plant cell walls. Plant cell walls consist mainly of what material? Plant cell walls consist mainly of cellulose. Which organisms have cellulose in their cell walls? Plants have cellulose in their cell walls. What is the rigid outer layer of a plant cell called? The rigid outer layer of a plant cell is called the cell wall. What function does the cell wall serve for a plant? The cell wall provides structural support, maintains cell shape, regulates osmotic (turgor) pressure, and prevents excessive water loss or intake in plant cells. What are plant cell walls mostly made of? Plant cell walls are mostly made of cellulose, with hemicellulose and pectin in the primary wall, and lignin in the secondary wall. What is the general shape of a plant cell? Plant cells generally have a rectangular or box-like shape due to the rigidity of the cell wall. Which two layers of the plant contain chloroplasts? The palisade mesophyll and spongy mesophyll layers of plant leaves contain chloroplasts. What does a cell wall do in a plant cell? The cell wall provides structural support, maintains cell shape, and helps regulate water balance in plant cells. How does the cell wall protect a plant cell? The cell wall protects a plant cell by providing rigidity, preventing excessive water uptake, and acting as a barrier against pathogens. What is the main component that provides strength to plant cell walls? Cellulose microfibrils are the main component that provides strength to plant cell walls. Which type of plant cell helps in gas exchange? Guard cells help in gas exchange in plants by regulating the opening and closing of stomata.
Plant Tissue quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12