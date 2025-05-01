Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What substance is found in abundance in plant cell walls? Cellulose is found in abundance in plant cell walls.

Plant cell walls consist mainly of what material? Plant cell walls consist mainly of cellulose.

Which organisms have cellulose in their cell walls? Plants have cellulose in their cell walls.

What is the rigid outer layer of a plant cell called? The rigid outer layer of a plant cell is called the cell wall.

What function does the cell wall serve for a plant? The cell wall provides structural support, maintains cell shape, regulates osmotic (turgor) pressure, and prevents excessive water loss or intake in plant cells.

What are plant cell walls mostly made of? Plant cell walls are mostly made of cellulose, with hemicellulose and pectin in the primary wall, and lignin in the secondary wall.