Skip to main content
Back

Plant Tissue quiz #1

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • What substance is found in abundance in plant cell walls?
    Cellulose is found in abundance in plant cell walls.
  • Plant cell walls consist mainly of what material?
    Plant cell walls consist mainly of cellulose.
  • Which organisms have cellulose in their cell walls?
    Plants have cellulose in their cell walls.
  • What is the rigid outer layer of a plant cell called?
    The rigid outer layer of a plant cell is called the cell wall.
  • What function does the cell wall serve for a plant?
    The cell wall provides structural support, maintains cell shape, regulates osmotic (turgor) pressure, and prevents excessive water loss or intake in plant cells.
  • What are plant cell walls mostly made of?
    Plant cell walls are mostly made of cellulose, with hemicellulose and pectin in the primary wall, and lignin in the secondary wall.
  • What is the general shape of a plant cell?
    Plant cells generally have a rectangular or box-like shape due to the rigidity of the cell wall.
  • Which two layers of the plant contain chloroplasts?
    The palisade mesophyll and spongy mesophyll layers of plant leaves contain chloroplasts.
  • What does a cell wall do in a plant cell?
    The cell wall provides structural support, maintains cell shape, and helps regulate water balance in plant cells.
  • How does the cell wall protect a plant cell?
    The cell wall protects a plant cell by providing rigidity, preventing excessive water uptake, and acting as a barrier against pathogens.
  • What is the main component that provides strength to plant cell walls?
    Cellulose microfibrils are the main component that provides strength to plant cell walls.
  • Which type of plant cell helps in gas exchange?
    Guard cells help in gas exchange in plants by regulating the opening and closing of stomata.