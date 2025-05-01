Back
Which organelle in plant cells is primarily responsible for storing water? The plant vacuole is primarily responsible for storing water in plant cells. What organelle stores water in a plant cell? The vacuole stores water in a plant cell. What part of a plant cell stores water? The vacuole stores water in a plant cell. Which organelle stores water and nutrients in plant cells? The vacuole stores both water and nutrients in plant cells. Which organelle holds water in plant cells? The vacuole holds water in plant cells. Which organelle is used to store water in plant cells? The vacuole is used to store water in plant cells. Which organelle stores food, water, and waste in plant cells? The vacuole stores food, water, and waste in plant cells. Which organelle stores water for the plant cell? The vacuole stores water for the plant cell. Which organelle stores water? The vacuole stores water. Which organelle stores water and nutrients? The vacuole stores water and nutrients. Which organelle stores food and water in plant cells? The vacuole stores food and water in plant cells. Which cell organelle stores water in plant cells? The vacuole stores water in plant cells. Which part of a cell stores waste and water? The vacuole stores waste and water in plant cells. What organelle stores food, water, and waste in plant cells? The vacuole stores food, water, and waste in plant cells. What organelle is responsible for storing food and water in plant cells? The vacuole is responsible for storing food and water in plant cells. What stores waste in a plant cell? The vacuole stores waste in a plant cell. What organelle stores food and water in plant cells? The vacuole stores food and water in plant cells. What organelle stores water and nutrients in plant cells? The vacuole stores water and nutrients in plant cells. What organelle stores water in plant cells? The vacuole stores water in plant cells. What organelle in the cell stores water? The vacuole stores water in plant cells. What organelle stores water and other substances in plant cells? The vacuole stores water and other substances in plant cells. What cell organelle stores water? The vacuole stores water. What organelle is used to store water in plant cells? The vacuole is used to store water in plant cells. What stores water and nutrients in a plant cell? The vacuole stores water and nutrients in a plant cell. What organelle stores fluids for the cell? The vacuole stores fluids for the cell. What helps the plant cell maintain its shape? The vacuole helps the plant cell maintain its shape by maintaining turgor pressure. What organelle stores food or pigments in plant cells? The vacuole stores food or pigments in plant cells. What stores food or pigments in a plant cell? The vacuole stores food or pigments in a plant cell. Describe the function of vacuoles in plant cells. Vacuoles in plant cells store water, nutrients, waste, and other solutes, help maintain turgor pressure, regulate cytosolic pH, and can degrade materials similar to lysosomes. What stores food, water, and waste in a cell? The vacuole stores food, water, and waste in a cell. What organelle stores water within a plant cell? The vacuole stores water within a plant cell.
Plant Vacuole quiz #1
