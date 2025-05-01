Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle in plant cells is primarily responsible for storing water? The plant vacuole is primarily responsible for storing water in plant cells.

What organelle stores water in a plant cell? The vacuole stores water in a plant cell.

What part of a plant cell stores water? The vacuole stores water in a plant cell.

Which organelle stores water and nutrients in plant cells? The vacuole stores both water and nutrients in plant cells.

Which organelle holds water in plant cells? The vacuole holds water in plant cells.

Which organelle is used to store water in plant cells? The vacuole is used to store water in plant cells.