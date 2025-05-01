Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What is an active transport process? An active transport process is one that uses energy, such as ATP-powered pumps, to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

Give an example of active transport. An example of active transport is the ATP-powered pump moving ions across the cell membrane.

What is a form of active transport? A form of active transport is the use of ATP-powered pumps to move molecules across the membrane.

What is primary active transport? Primary active transport is when energy from ATP is used directly to move molecules across the membrane against their gradient.

What is the main difference between diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Diffusion occurs without assistance, while facilitated diffusion requires membrane proteins to help molecules cross.

