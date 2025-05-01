Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells regarding DNA organization and internal membranes?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA that is free-floating in the nucleoid and lack internal membranes, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA contained within a nuclear envelope and possess internal membranes.
How do prokaryotes and eukaryotes differ in their methods of cell division and genetic inheritance by offspring?
Prokaryotes divide by binary fission, producing offspring with a full copy of parental DNA, while eukaryotes divide by mitosis or meiosis, with meiosis resulting in offspring that inherit only half of the parental DNA, requiring genetic contribution from two parents.
Where is DNA located in prokaryotic cells compared to eukaryotic cells?
In prokaryotic cells, DNA is free-floating in the nucleoid, while in eukaryotic cells, DNA is contained within a nucleus surrounded by a nuclear envelope.
What is the shape of DNA in prokaryotes versus eukaryotes?
Prokaryotic DNA is circular, whereas eukaryotic DNA is linear.
Which type of cell contains internal membranes and a cytoskeletal system?
Eukaryotic cells contain internal membranes and a complex cytoskeletal system, while prokaryotic cells do not.
How do prokaryotes and eukaryotes differ in their methods of cell division?
Prokaryotes divide by binary fission, while eukaryotes divide by mitosis or meiosis.
What is inherited by offspring after cell division in prokaryotes compared to eukaryotes?
Prokaryotic offspring inherit a full copy of parental DNA, while eukaryotic offspring produced by meiosis inherit only half of the parental DNA.
Which domains do prokaryotes and eukaryotes belong to?
Prokaryotes belong to the domains Archaea and Bacteria, while eukaryotes belong to the domain Eukaryota.
What structural feature is present in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells have a plasma (cell) membrane.
Why do eukaryotic offspring require genetic contribution from two parents?
Because meiosis in eukaryotes results in offspring inheriting only half of the parental DNA, requiring genetic material from two parents for a complete set.