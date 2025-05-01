Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a prokaryotic cell? Bacteria are examples of prokaryotic cells.

What type of cell has no nucleus? Prokaryotic cells have no nucleus.

What other type of cell has a cell wall besides prokaryotes? Plant and fungal cells, which are eukaryotic, also have a cell wall.