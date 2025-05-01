Prokaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two main domains of prokaryotic cells, and how do they differ in their environmental adaptations?
The two main domains of prokaryotic cells are Bacteria and Archaea. Archaea often live in extreme environments (extremophiles), such as hot springs or deep-sea vents, while Bacteria are found in a wide range of habitats.
How has metagenomics expanded our understanding of prokaryotic diversity compared to traditional culturing methods?
Metagenomics sequences DNA from environmental samples, revealing thousands of previously unidentified prokaryotic species, whereas traditional culturing methods could only identify a small fraction that could be grown in the lab.
What are the key structural features that distinguish prokaryotic cells from eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and internal membrane-bound organelles, have a plasma membrane, most have a cell wall, and contain primitive cytoskeletal elements. Their DNA is stored in a nucleoid region.
Describe the organization and replication of genetic material in prokaryotic cells.
Prokaryotic cells store their DNA as a circular chromosome in the nucleoid region. They replicate their DNA through binary fission, passing a complete copy to each daughter cell, and can exchange genes via conjugation.
How does gene expression in prokaryotic cells differ from that in eukaryotic cells?
Gene expression in prokaryotic cells occurs in a single compartment, with simple transcription and translation using smaller, less complex ribosomes, unlike the compartmentalized and more complex processes in eukaryotes.
