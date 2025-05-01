Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is conjugation in prokaryotic cells? Conjugation is the process by which prokaryotic cells exchange genetic material through direct contact.

What is the role of the nucleoid in prokaryotic cells? The nucleoid is the region where the cell's DNA is stored and organized.

What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression? Prokaryotic gene expression occurs in a single compartment and is simpler, with transcription and translation happening simultaneously.

What is the typical shape of prokaryotic chromosomes? Prokaryotic chromosomes are typically circular.

What is the function of the cell wall in archaea? The cell wall in archaea provides structural support and protection, but is chemically distinct from bacterial cell walls.

What is the function of primitive cytoskeletal elements in prokaryotic cells? Primitive cytoskeletal elements help maintain cell shape and structure in prokaryotic cells.