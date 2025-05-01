Back
What is conjugation in prokaryotic cells? Conjugation is the process by which prokaryotic cells exchange genetic material through direct contact. What is the role of the nucleoid in prokaryotic cells? The nucleoid is the region where the cell's DNA is stored and organized. What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression? Prokaryotic gene expression occurs in a single compartment and is simpler, with transcription and translation happening simultaneously. What is the typical shape of prokaryotic chromosomes? Prokaryotic chromosomes are typically circular. What is the function of the cell wall in archaea? The cell wall in archaea provides structural support and protection, but is chemically distinct from bacterial cell walls. What is the function of primitive cytoskeletal elements in prokaryotic cells? Primitive cytoskeletal elements help maintain cell shape and structure in prokaryotic cells. What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells? Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and internal membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both. What is the role of metagenomics in studying prokaryotic diversity? Metagenomics allows scientists to study the collective genomes of prokaryotic species in an environment, revealing greater diversity than traditional culturing methods. What is the function of the capsule in bacteria? The capsule protects bacteria from desiccation and helps evade the host immune system. What is the function of the cell membrane in prokaryotic cells? The cell membrane regulates the passage of substances into and out of the cell and maintains cellular integrity. What is the function of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls? Peptidoglycan provides structural strength and rigidity to bacterial cell walls. What is binary fission? Binary fission is the process by which prokaryotic cells divide, producing two genetically identical daughter cells. What is the function of plasmids in bacteria? Plasmids carry additional genetic information, such as antibiotic resistance genes, and can be transferred between cells. What is the role of flagella in prokaryotic cells? Flagella enable motility, allowing prokaryotic cells to move through their environment. What is the role of the cell wall in prokaryotic cells? The cell wall provides structural support and protection against environmental stress.
Prokaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #2
