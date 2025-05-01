Skip to main content
Small Molecules quiz #1

  • What is the name of the positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom?
    The positively charged particle in the nucleus of an atom is called a proton.
  • Which subatomic particle in the nucleus of an atom carries a positive charge?
    The proton is the subatomic particle in the nucleus that carries a positive charge.
  • Where is the nucleus located within an atom?
    The nucleus is located at the center of an atom.
  • Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus?
    The element with 16 protons in its nucleus is sulfur.
  • How would you best describe the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus of an atom is a dense central region that contains protons and neutrons.
  • Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are the subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which subatomic particle orbits the nucleus of an atom?
    Electrons are the subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which phrase accurately describes the nucleus of any atom?
    The nucleus of any atom is a dense region at the center containing protons and neutrons.
  • What are two subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom?
    The two subatomic particles found in the nucleus are protons and neutrons.
  • What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What makes up the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus of an atom is made up of protons and neutrons.
  • What percentage of a cell's weight is made up of water?
    Approximately 70% of a cell's weight is made up of water.
  • Which two particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus of an atom is made up of protons and neutrons.
  • What is the overall charge of an atom's nucleus?
    The overall charge of an atom's nucleus is positive, due to the presence of protons.