What is the name of the positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom? The positively charged particle in the nucleus of an atom is called a proton. Which subatomic particle in the nucleus of an atom carries a positive charge? The proton is the subatomic particle in the nucleus that carries a positive charge. Where is the nucleus located within an atom? The nucleus is located at the center of an atom. Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus? The element with 16 protons in its nucleus is sulfur. How would you best describe the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus of an atom is a dense central region that contains protons and neutrons. Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are the subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom. Which subatomic particle orbits the nucleus of an atom? Electrons are the subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom. Which phrase accurately describes the nucleus of any atom? The nucleus of any atom is a dense region at the center containing protons and neutrons. What are two subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom? The two subatomic particles found in the nucleus are protons and neutrons. What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom. What makes up the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus of an atom is made up of protons and neutrons. What percentage of a cell's weight is made up of water? Approximately 70% of a cell's weight is made up of water. Which two particles make up the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus of an atom is made up of protons and neutrons. What is the overall charge of an atom's nucleus? The overall charge of an atom's nucleus is positive, due to the presence of protons.
Small Molecules quiz #1
