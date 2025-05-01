Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the name of the positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom? The positively charged particle in the nucleus of an atom is called a proton.

Which subatomic particle in the nucleus of an atom carries a positive charge? The proton is the subatomic particle in the nucleus that carries a positive charge.

Where is the nucleus located within an atom? The nucleus is located at the center of an atom.

Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus? The element with 16 protons in its nucleus is sulfur.

How would you best describe the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus of an atom is a dense central region that contains protons and neutrons.

Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are the subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom.