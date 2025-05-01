Back
From which cell type are red blood cells formed? Red blood cells are formed from hematopoietic stem cells, which are progenitor cells found in bone marrow. What is the function of a totipotent cell? A totipotent cell can differentiate into any cell type in the body, including placental cells, and is capable of forming an entire organism. What is the term for the process of red blood cell formation? The process of red blood cell formation is called hematopoiesis. What does the inner cell mass of the blastocyst become? The inner cell mass of the blastocyst develops into the embryo, giving rise to all the cell types of the organism. What is the name of the cell from which all other cells are derived? All other cells are derived from the zygote, which is a totipotent stem cell. Which cell is considered unspecialized? Stem cells are considered unspecialized because they have not yet differentiated into specific cell types. What is another term for stem cell therapy? Another term for stem cell therapy is regenerative medicine. Which type of cell is capable of self-renewal? Stem cells are capable of self-renewal, meaning they can divide to produce more stem cells. Which type of cell is most likely to remain totipotent? The zygote is the cell most likely to remain totipotent. Which type of cell can duplicate indefinitely? Stem cells, especially embryonic stem cells, can duplicate indefinitely under appropriate conditions. What is cell differentiation? Cell differentiation is the process by which unspecialized cells, such as stem cells, become specialized cells with specific functions. Which of the following are types of stem cells? Types of stem cells include totipotent, pluripotent, induced pluripotent, and progenitor stem cells. A muscle-forming stem cell is called what? A muscle-forming stem cell is called a myogenic progenitor cell. What is the function of a totipotent cell? A totipotent cell can give rise to all cell types in the body and the placenta, enabling the formation of an entire organism. Which type of cell is capable of self-renewal? Stem cells are capable of self-renewal, allowing them to maintain their population over time. Red blood cells are formed from which cell type? Red blood cells are formed from hematopoietic stem cells. What is the term for blood cell formation? The term for blood cell formation is hematopoiesis.
Stem Cells quiz #1
