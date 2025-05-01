Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

From which cell type are red blood cells formed? Red blood cells are formed from hematopoietic stem cells, which are progenitor cells found in bone marrow.

What is the function of a totipotent cell? A totipotent cell can differentiate into any cell type in the body, including placental cells, and is capable of forming an entire organism.

What is the term for the process of red blood cell formation? The process of red blood cell formation is called hematopoiesis.

What does the inner cell mass of the blastocyst become? The inner cell mass of the blastocyst develops into the embryo, giving rise to all the cell types of the organism.

What is the name of the cell from which all other cells are derived? All other cells are derived from the zygote, which is a totipotent stem cell.

Which cell is considered unspecialized? Stem cells are considered unspecialized because they have not yet differentiated into specific cell types.