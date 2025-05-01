Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What molecule stores genetic information in a cell? DNA stores genetic information in a cell.

Which important polymer is located in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells? DNA is the important polymer located in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

Where in the cell is DNA typically found? DNA is typically found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

What are the building blocks of DNA and what are their types? The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides, which include four bases: Adenine (A), Cytosine (C), Guanine (G), and Thymine (T). These bases are categorized into purines (A and G) and pyrimidines (C and T).

What type of chemical bond connects the sugar and phosphate groups in the DNA backbone? Phosphodiester bonds connect the sugar and phosphate groups in the DNA backbone. These bonds provide structural stability and directionality to the DNA strand.

How does the polarity of the DNA backbone affect its interaction with water? The charged phosphate groups make the DNA backbone polar. This polarity allows DNA to interact easily with water molecules.