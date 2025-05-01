Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What components are required for T cell activation in the adaptive immune system? T cell activation requires interaction with antigens presented by antigen presenting cells (APCs) via MHC molecules, co-stimulatory molecules, and cell adhesion molecules.

Which cells are responsible for cell-mediated immunity? T cells, specifically cytotoxic T cells, are responsible for cell-mediated immunity by directly killing infected cells.

What initiates the activation of T cells? T cell activation is initiated when T cells interact with antigens presented by antigen presenting cells (APCs) through MHC molecules, along with co-stimulatory and cell adhesion signals.

What process do T cell receptors undergo to achieve diversity in antigen recognition? T cell receptors undergo VDJ recombination, which rearranges gene segments to create a diverse repertoire of receptors. This allows T cells to recognize a wide variety of antigens.

Where do naive T cells first encounter antigens for activation? Naive T cells encounter antigens for activation in the thymus, an organ located in the neck and throat region. In the thymus, they interact with antigen presenting cells displaying antigens.

What happens to a T cell if it fails to interact with all three required components during activation? If a T cell fails to interact with the antigen, co-stimulatory molecules, and cell adhesion molecules, it becomes inactivated or dies. This mechanism prevents inappropriate T cell activation.