Which type of immune cell is a key component of the innate immune response? Phagocytic cells, such as neutrophils, monocytes, and natural killer cells, are key components of the innate immune response. What type of cell do monocytes become when they migrate into tissue? Monocytes become macrophages when they migrate into tissue. Which neuroglial cell in the central nervous system possesses phagocytic properties? Microglia are neuroglial cells in the central nervous system that possess phagocytic properties. Which white blood cell differentiates into a macrophage in tissues? Monocytes are white blood cells that differentiate into macrophages in tissues. When monocytes leave the bloodstream and enter tissues, what type of cell do they become? When monocytes leave the bloodstream and enter tissues, they become macrophages. What role do Toll-like receptors (TLRs) play in the innate immune response? TLRs recognize PAMPs on pathogens and trigger signaling pathways that activate immune responses. This leads to actions such as phagocytosis and inflammation. How does the complement system contribute to pathogen elimination during the innate immune response? The complement system consists of about 20 proteins that become activated upon infection. These proteins can cause cell lysis, stimulate cell death, or release substances that kill pathogens. What is the function of natural killer cells in the innate immune system? Natural killer cells identify infected cells and induce apoptosis to eliminate both the cell and the pathogen. This helps protect the overall health of the body. How does inflammation assist in the innate immune response at the site of infection? Inflammation causes pain, heat, and swelling, which help eliminate pathogens by attracting white blood cells and increasing local temperature. These changes facilitate the destruction of infectious agents. What is the significance of dendritic cells in linking the innate and adaptive immune responses? Dendritic cells use TLRs to recognize pathogens and activate the innate immune response. They also play a key role in initiating the adaptive immune system by presenting antigens.
The Innate Immune Response quiz #1
