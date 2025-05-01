Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of immune cell is a key component of the innate immune response? Phagocytic cells, such as neutrophils, monocytes, and natural killer cells, are key components of the innate immune response.

What type of cell do monocytes become when they migrate into tissue? Monocytes become macrophages when they migrate into tissue.

Which neuroglial cell in the central nervous system possesses phagocytic properties? Microglia are neuroglial cells in the central nervous system that possess phagocytic properties.

What role do Toll-like receptors (TLRs) play in the innate immune response? TLRs recognize PAMPs on pathogens and trigger signaling pathways that activate immune responses. This leads to actions such as phagocytosis and inflammation.