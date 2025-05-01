Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

During microscopic observation with a light microscope, what color does the cell nucleus typically stain? During microscopic observation, the cell nucleus typically stains a dark blue or purple color due to the use of basic dyes like hematoxylin, which bind to the acidic components of the nucleus such as DNA.

What is the main advantage of using a light microscope in cell biology? The main advantage is its ability to visualize transparent cells and cellular compartments. This allows researchers to study cell structure and organization more effectively than with the naked eye.

What does the term 'limit of resolution' refer to in microscopy? It refers to the minimum distance between two objects at which they can still be distinguished as separate entities. For light microscopes, this distance must be greater than 0.2 microns.

How does resolving power relate to the limit of resolution in a light microscope? Resolving power is the ability to see fine details of a structure, and it increases as the limit of resolution decreases. A smaller limit of resolution means greater resolving power.

Why are fixed specimens required for bright field microscopy? Bright field microscopy requires fixed specimens because the technique involves passing light directly through the sample. Live cells cannot be used as they need to be dead and attached to a slide for this method.

Which microscopy techniques are especially useful for visualizing live cells? Phase contrast microscopy and differential interference microscopy are especially useful for visualizing live cells. These techniques enhance contrast without the need for fixing the specimens.