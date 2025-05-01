The Lipid Bilayer quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main types of lipids found in the lipid bilayer, and what are their primary functions? The main types of lipids in the lipid bilayer are phospholipids (form the foundation and provide structure), sphingolipids (contribute to membrane stability and protection), glycolipids (involved in cell recognition), and sterols like cholesterol (regulate membrane fluidity and stability).

How does the lipid bilayer maintain its asymmetry, and what roles do flipases and scramblases play in this process? The lipid bilayer is asymmetric, with different lipid compositions on each side. Flipases are specific enzymes that move certain lipids to one side of the bilayer, helping maintain this asymmetry. Scramblases, in contrast, randomly transfer lipids between layers during membrane synthesis, creating a more even distribution before flipases establish the final asymmetry.

What structural feature makes phospholipids the primary building blocks of the lipid bilayer? Phospholipids have amphipathic properties, with hydrophobic tails and hydrophilic heads, allowing them to form the bilayer structure that separates the cell from its environment.

How do sphingolipids contribute to the function of the lipid bilayer? Sphingolipids help maintain membrane stability and protect the cell from environmental factors by reinforcing the bilayer structure.

What is the main role of glycolipids in the cell membrane? Glycolipids are involved in cell recognition, acting as markers that help cells identify each other, such as determining blood cell types.

How does cholesterol affect the fluidity of the lipid bilayer? Cholesterol regulates membrane fluidity by preventing the bilayer from becoming too rigid in cold temperatures or too fluid in warm temperatures, maintaining an optimal state.