What is the purpose of cholesterol in the cell membrane? Cholesterol helps maintain the proper fluidity and stability of the cell membrane.

Why do phospholipids form a bilayer in the plasma membrane? Phospholipids form a bilayer because their hydrophobic tails avoid water while hydrophilic heads interact with water, creating a stable barrier.

What membrane surrounds and protects the cell? The cell membrane (plasma membrane) surrounds and protects the cell.

Describe the structure of a phospholipid. A phospholipid has a hydrophilic phosphate head, a glycerol backbone, and two hydrophobic fatty acid tails.

Where is the cell membrane located in an animal cell? The cell membrane is located at the outer boundary of an animal cell.

