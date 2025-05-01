Skip to main content
The Lipid Bilayer quiz #2

  • What is the purpose of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
    Cholesterol helps maintain the proper fluidity and stability of the cell membrane.
  • Why do phospholipids form a bilayer in the plasma membrane?
    Phospholipids form a bilayer because their hydrophobic tails avoid water while hydrophilic heads interact with water, creating a stable barrier.
  • What membrane surrounds and protects the cell?
    The cell membrane (plasma membrane) surrounds and protects the cell.
  • Describe the structure of a phospholipid.
    A phospholipid has a hydrophilic phosphate head, a glycerol backbone, and two hydrophobic fatty acid tails.
  • Where is the cell membrane located in an animal cell?
    The cell membrane is located at the outer boundary of an animal cell.
  • Is a cell membrane present in both plant and animal cells?
    Yes, both plant and animal cells have a cell membrane.
  • What structure is composed of a phospholipid bilayer?
    The cell membrane is composed of a phospholipid bilayer.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates in cell membrane?
    Carbohydrates function in cell recognition and communication.
  • What are the three components of a phospholipid?
    The three components are a phosphate group (head), a glycerol backbone, and two fatty acid tails.
  • The plasma membrane of a cell consists of:
    The plasma membrane consists of phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.
  • What do carbohydrates do in the cell membrane?
    Carbohydrates act as recognition sites and help in cell-to-cell communication.
  • The cell membrane is selectively permeable. What does this mean?
    Selectively permeable means the cell membrane allows certain substances to pass through while blocking others.
  • What best describes the cell membrane?
    The cell membrane is a selectively permeable, dynamic barrier composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins and cholesterol.
  • What strengthens the cell membrane?
    Cholesterol strengthens the cell membrane by increasing its rigidity and stability.
  • What is the head of a phospholipid made of?
    The head of a phospholipid is made of a phosphate group.
  • The cell membrane is what type of permeable?
    The cell membrane is selectively permeable.
  • What organelle is made of phospholipids?
    The cell membrane and other organelles like the endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi apparatus are made of phospholipids.
  • What controls what enters and leaves the cell?
    The cell membrane controls what enters and leaves the cell.
  • What is the purpose of the cell membrane?
    The cell membrane serves as a selective barrier, protecting the cell and regulating the movement of substances.
