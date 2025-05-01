Skip to main content
The Lipid Bilayer quiz #3

  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    The cell membrane functions as a selective barrier, regulating the entry and exit of substances and protecting the cell.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    The cell membrane controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell and maintains cellular integrity.
  • What are the two parts of a phospholipid?
    The two main parts of a phospholipid are the hydrophilic head and the hydrophobic tails.
  • What is a phospholipid?
    A phospholipid is an amphipathic molecule with a hydrophilic phosphate head and two hydrophobic fatty acid tails.
  • What are the two main components of the cell membrane?
    The two main components are phospholipids and proteins.
  • Describe how phospholipids are arranged in the cell membrane.
    Phospholipids are arranged in a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward toward water and hydrophobic tails facing inward away from water.
  • Why do phospholipids form a bilayer in water?
    Phospholipids form a bilayer in water because their hydrophobic tails avoid water while hydrophilic heads interact with water, creating a stable structure.
  • What macromolecule makes up the cell membrane?
    Lipids, specifically phospholipids, make up the cell membrane.
  • What controls what goes in and out of the cell?
    The cell membrane controls what goes in and out of the cell.
  • Which factors influence cell membrane permeability?
    Membrane permeability is influenced by lipid composition, cholesterol content, chain length, and saturation of fatty acids.
  • Which is a function of the cell membrane?
    A function of the cell membrane is to regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • What does detergent do to the cell membrane?
    Detergent disrupts the cell membrane by breaking apart the lipid bilayer, leading to loss of membrane integrity.
  • Where is cholesterol found in cell membranes?
    Cholesterol is found embedded among the phospholipids in cell membranes.