What is the function of the cell membrane? The cell membrane functions as a selective barrier, regulating the entry and exit of substances and protecting the cell.

What are the two parts of a phospholipid? The two main parts of a phospholipid are the hydrophilic head and the hydrophobic tails.

What is a phospholipid? A phospholipid is an amphipathic molecule with a hydrophilic phosphate head and two hydrophobic fatty acid tails.