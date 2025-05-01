Back
What is the function of the cell membrane? The cell membrane functions as a selective barrier, regulating the entry and exit of substances and protecting the cell. What is the function of the cell membrane? The cell membrane controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell and maintains cellular integrity. What is the function of a cell membrane? The cell membrane functions as a selective barrier, protecting the cell and regulating substance movement. What is the function of cell membrane? The cell membrane functions to protect the cell and regulate the movement of substances. What are the two parts of a phospholipid? The two main parts of a phospholipid are the hydrophilic head and the hydrophobic tails. What is a phospholipid? A phospholipid is an amphipathic molecule with a hydrophilic phosphate head and two hydrophobic fatty acid tails. What are the two main components of the cell membrane? The two main components are phospholipids and proteins. Describe how phospholipids are arranged in the cell membrane. Phospholipids are arranged in a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward toward water and hydrophobic tails facing inward away from water. Why do phospholipids form a bilayer in water? Phospholipids form a bilayer in water because their hydrophobic tails avoid water while hydrophilic heads interact with water, creating a stable structure. What are two main components of the cell membrane? The two main components are phospholipids and proteins. What macromolecule makes up the cell membrane? Lipids, specifically phospholipids, make up the cell membrane. What controls what goes in and out of the cell? The cell membrane controls what goes in and out of the cell. Which factors influence cell membrane permeability? Membrane permeability is influenced by lipid composition, cholesterol content, chain length, and saturation of fatty acids. Which is a function of the cell membrane? A function of the cell membrane is to regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell. Describe how the phospholipids are arranged in the cell membrane. Phospholipids are arranged in a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing the aqueous environment and hydrophobic tails facing inward. Describe how the phospholipids are arranged in the cell membrane. Phospholipids form a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward. What does detergent do to the cell membrane? Detergent disrupts the cell membrane by breaking apart the lipid bilayer, leading to loss of membrane integrity. Where is cholesterol found in cell membranes? Cholesterol is found embedded among the phospholipids in cell membranes.
The Lipid Bilayer quiz #3
