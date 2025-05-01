Translation quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main steps of translation in eukaryotic cells, and what roles do the ribosomal subunits play during this process?

Translation in eukaryotic cells begins with the small ribosomal subunit and initiator tRNA binding to the 5' end of mRNA, scanning for the start codon (AUG). Once found, the large subunit joins to form a complete ribosome. During elongation, tRNAs bring amino acids to the ribosome, which are added to the growing polypeptide chain as the ribosome moves along the mRNA. The large subunit catalyzes peptide bond formation, while the small subunit ensures correct tRNA-mRNA pairing. Translation ends when a stop codon is reached, and release factors help release the new protein and dissociate the ribosome.