What is the function of the A site of a ribosome? The A site of a ribosome is where incoming tRNAs recognize and bind to the codon on the mRNA. Where in the cell does translation occur? Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell. Where does protein synthesis occur within a cell? Protein synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm at the ribosomes within a cell. What are the three sites of the ribosome involved in translation? The three sites of the ribosome are the A site (aminoacyl), P site (peptidyl), and E site (exit). What is the role of tRNA during translation? tRNA brings specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching its anticodon to the codon on the mRNA during translation. What is the start codon for translation in eukaryotes? The start codon for translation in eukaryotes is AUG. What is the function of release factors in translation? Release factors bind to the ribosome at a stop codon and trigger the release of the newly synthesized protein. What is a polyribosome (polysome)? A polyribosome is a cluster of ribosomes simultaneously translating a single mRNA molecule. How do prokaryotic ribosomes recognize where to bind on mRNA? Prokaryotic ribosomes recognize the Shine-Dalgarno sequence on mRNA to bind and initiate translation. What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic translation initiation? Eukaryotic translation initiation requires a 5' cap on mRNA, while prokaryotic initiation uses the Shine-Dalgarno sequence. What is the function of elongation factors during translation? Elongation factors assist the ribosome in moving along the mRNA and in the binding of tRNAs during translation. What is the role of the large ribosomal subunit during translation? The large ribosomal subunit is responsible for catalyzing the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids.
Translation quiz #2
