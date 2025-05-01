Skip to main content
Translation quiz #2

  • What is the function of the A site of a ribosome?
    The A site of a ribosome is where incoming tRNAs recognize and bind to the codon on the mRNA.
  • Where in the cell does translation occur?
    Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.
  • Where does protein synthesis occur within a cell?
    Protein synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm at the ribosomes within a cell.
  • What are the three sites of the ribosome involved in translation?
    The three sites of the ribosome are the A site (aminoacyl), P site (peptidyl), and E site (exit).
  • What is the role of tRNA during translation?
    tRNA brings specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching its anticodon to the codon on the mRNA during translation.
  • What is the start codon for translation in eukaryotes?
    The start codon for translation in eukaryotes is AUG.
  • What is the function of release factors in translation?
    Release factors bind to the ribosome at a stop codon and trigger the release of the newly synthesized protein.
  • What is a polyribosome (polysome)?
    A polyribosome is a cluster of ribosomes simultaneously translating a single mRNA molecule.
  • How do prokaryotic ribosomes recognize where to bind on mRNA?
    Prokaryotic ribosomes recognize the Shine-Dalgarno sequence on mRNA to bind and initiate translation.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic translation initiation?
    Eukaryotic translation initiation requires a 5' cap on mRNA, while prokaryotic initiation uses the Shine-Dalgarno sequence.
  • What is the function of elongation factors during translation?
    Elongation factors assist the ribosome in moving along the mRNA and in the binding of tRNAs during translation.
  • What is the role of the large ribosomal subunit during translation?
    The large ribosomal subunit is responsible for catalyzing the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids.