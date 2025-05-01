Back
Where in the cell is tRNA primarily found? tRNA is primarily found in the cytoplasm, where it participates in translation. Which type of RNA makes up a major part of the ribosome? rRNA (ribosomal RNA) makes up a major part of the ribosome. What is the function of tRNA during translation? tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and matches them to the appropriate codons on the mRNA. Which molecule carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis? tRNA (transfer RNA) carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Is tRNA found in the nucleus or cytoplasm? tRNA is found in the cytoplasm. What are the main components that make up the ribosome? The ribosome is made up of rRNA (ribosomal RNA) and proteins. What is the size of a eukaryotic cell ribosome? A eukaryotic cell ribosome consists of two subunits: the small 40S subunit and the large 60S subunit, together forming the 80S ribosome. Which molecule is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome? tRNA is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome. Does tRNA or rRNA make up the ribosome? rRNA makes up the ribosome, along with proteins. What molecule brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation? tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation. Which molecule transports amino acids to the ribosome? tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome. What two things does a tRNA carry to the ribosome? A tRNA carries an amino acid and an anticodon region complementary to the mRNA codon. What does tRNA carry to the ribosome? tRNA carries an amino acid to the ribosome. Which codon is altered in the DNA of individuals with sickle cell disease? In sickle cell disease, the codon for glutamate (GAG) is altered to code for valine (GTG) in the beta-globin gene.
tRNA, rRNA and the Codon Code quiz #1
