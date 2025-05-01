Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Where in the cell is tRNA primarily found? tRNA is primarily found in the cytoplasm, where it participates in translation.

Which type of RNA makes up a major part of the ribosome? rRNA (ribosomal RNA) makes up a major part of the ribosome.

What is the function of tRNA during translation? tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and matches them to the appropriate codons on the mRNA.

Which molecule carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis? tRNA (transfer RNA) carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.

Is tRNA found in the nucleus or cytoplasm? tRNA is found in the cytoplasm.

What are the main components that make up the ribosome? The ribosome is made up of rRNA (ribosomal RNA) and proteins.