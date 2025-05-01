Back
Which type of cell does HIV primarily infect and reside within? HIV primarily infects and resides within certain immune cells, specifically helper T cells (also known as CD4+ T cells). Why does a virus require a host cell to reproduce? A virus requires a host cell because it lacks the cellular machinery and metabolic processes necessary for independent reproduction. It relies on the host cell's machinery to replicate its genetic material and produce new viral particles. What structural component is present in viruses but absent in typical cells? Viruses possess a capsid, which is a protein coat that encloses their genetic material. This structure is not found in typical cells. What does a bacteriophage inject into a bacterial cell during infection? A bacteriophage injects its genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, into a bacterial cell during infection. Which viral life cycle results in the destruction of the host cell by causing it to lyse? The lytic cycle is the viral life cycle that results in the destruction of the host cell by causing it to lyse and release new viral particles. Which type of cell is targeted and attacked by HIV/AIDS? HIV/AIDS targets and attacks helper T cells (CD4+ T cells) of the immune system. What are the two main shapes of viral capsid proteins? The two main shapes of viral capsid proteins are helical and icosahedral. Helical capsids are spiral-shaped, while icosahedral capsids have 20 identical faces. How do envelope viruses typically exit the host cell? Envelope viruses typically exit the host cell by a process called budding. This allows the virus to leave the cell without immediately lysing it. What is the role of reverse transcription in retroviruses? Reverse transcription in retroviruses converts their RNA genome into DNA. This DNA can then integrate into the host cell's chromosome. How do viroids cause disease in plants? Viroids cause disease in plants by binding to proteins and blocking their function. They are small, circular RNA molecules that can be transferred between damaged plant cells.
Viruses quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10