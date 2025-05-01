Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of cell does HIV primarily infect and reside within? HIV primarily infects and resides within certain immune cells, specifically helper T cells (also known as CD4+ T cells).

Why does a virus require a host cell to reproduce? A virus requires a host cell because it lacks the cellular machinery and metabolic processes necessary for independent reproduction. It relies on the host cell's machinery to replicate its genetic material and produce new viral particles.

What structural component is present in viruses but absent in typical cells? Viruses possess a capsid, which is a protein coat that encloses their genetic material. This structure is not found in typical cells.

What does a bacteriophage inject into a bacterial cell during infection? A bacteriophage injects its genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, into a bacterial cell during infection.

Which viral life cycle results in the destruction of the host cell by causing it to lyse? The lytic cycle is the viral life cycle that results in the destruction of the host cell by causing it to lyse and release new viral particles.

Which type of cell is targeted and attacked by HIV/AIDS? HIV/AIDS targets and attacks helper T cells (CD4+ T cells) of the immune system.