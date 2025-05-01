Consider the set M = {-1028, -2050/5, -3/25, 0, 4/21, 1, √24, 11, 9π}. Identify which of its elements are irrational numbers.
State the property used in the given statement. (Note that the given variable belongs to the set of all real numbers, ℝ)
13(∛7) is a real number
Given the following sets, find {x | x ∈ A or x ∈ C}, and indicate if A and C are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
A = {35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48}
C = {39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
For the following rational expression, solve for the domain. (x + 8)/(x - 24)
Write the standard form of the polynomial after verifying if the given algebraic expression is a polynomial.
x2 + 3x + 2
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
Four times the sum of the number "x" and two decreased from twelve.
Find the sum:
10k(5k - 3) + 4(11 + k)
Find the product of the two numbers using the concept of special products, (x + y)(x - y) = x2 - y2:
34 x 26
Factor and simplify the following algebraic expression which involves negative exponents: -6(2x+1)-4 + 15(5x+2)(2x + 1)-3
Completely factor the following difference of squares. 169k4 - 81p2