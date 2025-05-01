Write the following expression in standard form: (2 - i)3
In the given expression, determine the product. √-11 ∙ √-7
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(8 - i)(8 + i)(2 - 6i)
Perform division and express the quotient in standard form:
119 / -i
Enlist all values of x that will make the given expression undefined. 5/(x2 -7x +6)
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions.
x2 - 11x - 12 = 0
Identify the term to be added on the given binomial that will result to a perfect square trinomial. After identifying the term, factor the perfect square trinomial: x2-9x
Find the solutions to the following equation. k2 - 361 = 0
Use the square root rule to solve the given quadratic equation.
(-3x + 7)2 = -135
Consider the given polynomial and solve for x: 3x4 = 108x2