By completing the square, solve the following equation.
x2 - 11x + 1 = 0
By completing the square, solve the following equation.
x2 - 20x = 7
For the following equation, complete the square to make a perfect square trinomial and factor.
z2 - 5z
Solve the following equation by using your preferred method: 8x2 - 3 = 10x
By using the quadratic formula, solve the following equation.
2x2 - x - 11 = 0
Solve the following equation by using your preferred method: x2 - 4x = 2
Solve the following equation by using your preferred method: 4x2 - 2x = 6
Use any method to solve the given equation. 1/2x + 1/(x -4) = 1/2
Write the equivalent interval notation for the given inequality.
-5< x ≤ 9
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 1 - 3x + 9(x - 3) < - 1(x - 9)