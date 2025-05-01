Find the value of f at x = 7 by using the graph shown.
Plot the following point in the Cartesian coordinate system: (-10,0)
Determine the x and y-intercepts (if there is any) of the graph shown.
In the graph of 9x + 20y = 18, solve for the x-intercept.
Using the following English sentence, write an equation and graph.
The y-value is nine more than five times the x-value.
Evaluate f(1/4) for the function given below.
f(x) = -4x + 7
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (12, - 17) and is parallel to the line y = 11. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
Consider the given equation and draw the graph of the equation in the rectangular coordinate system.
5x -15 =0