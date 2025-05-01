- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
For the given functions, f(x) = x - 7 and g(x) = 7x2
Find fg and write the domain.
Solve: fog(1/5) where f(x) = x/(x +5); g(x) = 2/x -5
Determine two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x): h(x) = 1/(4x - 9)
Graph h(x) = √(- 3x + 9) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √3x.
Suppose f(x) = 5x - 9. If the graph of f(x) is reflected about the y-axis, then write the equation of the resulting graph.
Use the graph of the function, f(x) = x2 -x for applying transformation of graphs to graph the function according to the given condition. g(x) = (x+1)2 -(x+1)
Graph the function g by using the graph of y = f(x): g(x) = f(x) + 2
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 6. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f - g)(x)
Find the value of (ƒ∘g)(-1), if ƒ(x)=37x -12 and g(x)=-3x+23.
Write expression for y in terms of x: x = √(5 -y3)
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=71x−2, g(x)=x+10
Given the two functions f and g, find f+g and identify the domain.
f(x)=11x2−3x−7, g(x)=3x−4
Given the two functions f and g, find gf and identify the domain.
f(x)=x2−365x+2,g(x)=x2−366x−12