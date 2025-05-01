Plot the given function on the rectangular coordinate system.
f(x) = (7/8)x
Solve for x in the given equation.
x3/2 = 4913
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex +15
Determine f(-1/2) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
g(x) = e-5x
Which of the following is the logarithmic form of 9y = 450?
Express the following equation in its equivalent exponential form:
log√7 343 = 6
Graph the following logarithmic function:
f(x) = log1/4 (x + 5) - 4
Graph the following equations: f(x) = 2x and g(x) = log2 x