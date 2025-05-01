Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as i and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
4 + 9 + 14 + 19 +...+ 59
In the sequence whose general term is provided, write the first four terms.
an=(-5)n
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 + 12, a1 = 20
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
Evaluate 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 245, the total value of the first 49 multiples of five when added altogether.
Determine the missing terms in the given geometric sequence.
81, a2, a3, -24
Consider a geometric sequence with a1 = 245, r = 1/5. Find a7.