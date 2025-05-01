Complete the given statement using the graph of the rational function in the figure shown.
As x → 14+, f(x) →
For the following function, write the equation for the horizontal asymptote.
f(x) = 1/(x + 13)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 - 9)/(x + 17)
Graph the given rational function using the transformation of f(x) = 1/x. g(x) = (1/x) +8
Graph the given expression after performing the indicated operation.
(x2-6x +9)/(x2 -9) ⋅ (6x3)/(10x4)