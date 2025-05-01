College Algebra
Solve the following equation by using your preferred method: (3x + 1)(x + 2) = 4
Use any method to solve the given equation.√5x2 -2x -3√5 = 0
Use any method to solve the given equation. x/(x -4) +4/(x +4) = -23/(x2 -16)
Use any method to solve the given equation. x2 = 6x -11
Solve the following quadratic equation by using any of your preferred method: (x+4)2-64=0
In the following equation, solve for x.√(24x +193) = 3x -2
For the following equation, solve for x.
5 - √x = √(8√x - 7)