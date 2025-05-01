Find the equation of the ellipse with the following properties. Express your answer in standard form.
Major axis vertical length = 14; length of minor axis = 6; center: (-1, 2)
An ellipse has a major axis that is vertical with a length of 10. The length of its minor axis is 6 and its center is (2,-4). What is the standard form of its equation?
Graph the following ellipse and determine its foci: x2/4 + y2/64 = 1
The graph of the ellipse is given below. Find its standard equation and the coordinates of the foci.
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.