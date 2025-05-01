Perform division in the given expression:
(37/6) / (-4/9)
Perform multiplication in the given expression:
-0.08(0.6)
Simplify the following expression such that the final answer has no exponents. (- 3)8
Perform subtraction in the given expression:
19 - |-11|
Perform addition in the given expression:
-13/8 + 5/8
By using rules of exponents, identify if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, modify the right side of the equation to make the equation correct.
67-5 = 1/675
For the following expression, perform multiplication, and simplify the answer. 13a2/23 × 69/a3