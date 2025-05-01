College Algebra
For the general term of the sequence given, write its first four terms: an=(2n+1)!3n2a_{n}=\frac{\left(2n+1\right)!}{3n^2}an=3n2(2n+1)!
For the general term of the sequence given, write its first four terms: an=−13(n+2)!a_n= -13(n +2)!an=−13(n+2)!
Consider the given factorial expression and evaluate it. 22!18!\frac{22!}{18!}18!22!
Consider the given factorial expression and evaluate it. 31!3!28!\frac{31!}{3!28!}3!28!31!
Determine the exact 8! and write the approximation value using Stirling’s formula.