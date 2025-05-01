Write the given expression after isolating the common factor with the lowest power. Assume all variables belong to ℝ⁺.
11d-3 +33d-9
Factor the following polynomial with real coefficients:
361a2 - 1/225
Solve for the appropriate value(s) of a that will transform the polynomial 121t2 -88t +a into a perfect square.
Use grouping to factor the following polynomial:
15x2 - 24x - 25x + 40
Determine the greatest common factor and factor it out from the given expression: 12x + 30
Using absolute value find out the distance between -13 and 10. Then find the absolute value.
Use factoring and the zero-product principle to solve the given polynomial equation.
4b3 + 8b2 = 9b + 18