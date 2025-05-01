Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Consider f(x) = 2x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f ∘ g)(4)
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = -4x + 7
For the given function, find the domain.
f(x) = - 11(x + 29)
Identify whether the given function is one-to-one or not.
y = 5(x + 3)2 - 8
Identify whether the given functions are inverses of each other or not.
f(x) = x2 + 7, x ≥ 0; g(x) = √(x - 7), x ≥ 7