College Algebra
For the given solution set {2, -1}, write a quadratic equation in a general form.
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions
4x2 - 28x + 49 = 0
Solve for the constant that must be added to the given binomial in order to make it a perfect square trinomial. Show the perfect square trinomial, and factor it.
x2 + 24x
Consider the following quadratic equation. Identify the number and type of its solutions without solving for x: 4x2=5+6x