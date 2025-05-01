Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded monthly, what is its value after 10 years?
Dianne wants to invest her $3000 on a bank. Bank A offers 1.2% compounded monthly and Bank B offers 1.65% compounded semiannually. Which bank will give her a greater amount after 7 years? Use compound interest formulas.
Determine g(1) for g(x) = (1/9)x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Solve for x in the given equation.
2744x = 14
An exponential function's graph is presented. From the list of available functions, pick one for the graph.
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 24x and g(x) = 24-x