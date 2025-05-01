- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Solve the linear equation given below.
7x + 6 = x - 6
Find the solution and choose the type of linear equation. (3/4)(12x -32) = (7x +2) +2(x -13)
For the formula shown, solve for the indicated variable. Are you familiar with the formula? What does it represent?
L = 2lh + 2wh for h
A market located in the southern part of Moon City is of rectangular shape and has a length that is 12 meters less than thrice the width. The perimeter of the market is 376 meters. What are the length and width of the market?
In a software company, a person gets a joining bonus of 25% of his salary. If the person gets a total amount of $2145 as salary and joining bonus together. Find out the salary of that person.
Bruce invests some money in fix deposit at 7% and 4 times as much money lends to a friend at 18% interest. If the total annual interest income is $316, find out the amount invested at each rate.
A 5% ethanol solution is mixed with pure ethanol to get a 35% solution. The volume of a 5% solution is 14 gallons. How much pure ethanol should be added to get this desired mixture?