Write the equivalent interval notation for the given inequality.
x < -8
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 7(x + 11) + 13 ≥ 5 + 7x
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |7x - 2| ≥ 12
Solve the following inequality and graph its solution set: (3x - 2)/10 ≥ 2x/5 + 1/5
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
3x + 15 < 27
Solve the following compound inequality: 8 < x + 2 < 14
Solve the following compound inequality: -9 ≤ (1/3)x - 3 < -6