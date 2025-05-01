The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y = - x2 + 10x - 21
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Vertex: (1, - 4); Focus: (1, - 9)
Consider the given conditions for a parabola and find the standard form of the equation. Focus: (-3, 0); Directrix: x =3
Choose the correct option for the graph, focus, and directrix of the parabola.
y2 = -8x
Choose the correct option for the vertex, directrix, focus, and graph of the parabola.
(x +9)2 = - 16(y + 3)
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
x2 + 10x - 12y + 13 = 0