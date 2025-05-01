Work out y.
log5(y + 96) - log5y = 2
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
2ln w + 9ln v - 4ln u
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log 7√y
Evaluate the following logarithmic expression. If it is appropriate to write the answer in decimal, round it to four decimal places:
log 0.0077
Evaluate the following expression. Approximate your answer to three significant figures, if necessary.
ln (54/29)
Evaluate the hydronium ion concentration for Yoghurt using the given pH.
4.3
Categorize the wetland area as a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog using the provided hydronium concentration.
3.89 × 10 -3 mol/L