Use a calculator to evaluate the following expression:
48!/(48-2)!2!
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
(p + q) + (p + 3q) + (p + 5q) + ⋯ + [p + (2n - 1)q]
A factorial is used in the general term of a sequence, which is given. Write the sequence's first four terms.
an = 3(2n-1)!
Write the first four terms of the sequence using the recursion formula.
a1 = 8 and an = 6an-1 + 1 for n≥2
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.