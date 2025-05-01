College Algebra
Rationalize the denominator of the following expression.
zy+7z−2\frac{z}{\sqrt{y+7z}-2}y+7z−2z
Perform the following operation and evaluate it by applying radical rules and simplification techniques.∛√(1024)
Simplify the following expression:
Simplify the following expression, and if possible, evaluate using exact values. Note that the given variables represent positive real numbers.
11∜(mn5) - 9n∜(mn)
Simplify the following expression and evaluate using exact values. (√23 + √29)2
Simplify the expression given below. Note that the variables represent positive real numbers.
∜(a5b6/25c10)