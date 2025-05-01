Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i126 - i122)/i63
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (3 + i)/(3 + 5i) + (3 - i)/(3 - 5i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (5 - i)2 - (2 + 3i)2
Write the following expression in standard form: (2 + i)3
Show the result in standard form after performing division. 4i/(3+ i)
Show the result in standard form after finding the product. (7 +2i)(i -5)
Execute the shown operation and provide the answers in their standard form: √ (-48) - √ (-27)